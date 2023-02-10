Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • More than 200 political prisoners freed from Nicaragua offered citizenship by Spanish govt
More than 200 political prisoners freed from Nicaragua offered citizenship by Spanish govt

More than 200 political prisoners freed from Nicaragua offered citizenship by Spanish govt

Articles
Advertisement
More than 200 political prisoners freed from Nicaragua offered citizenship by Spanish govt

More than 200 politicians freed from Nicaragua offered citizenship by Spanish govt

Advertisement
  • More than 200 political prisoners from Nicaragua were freed.
  • FM Jose Manuel Albares praised Ortega’s decision to release his critics from prison.
  • Several opposition presidential candidates were among the political prisoners who were freed.
Advertisement

More than 200 political prisoners from Nicaragua who were freed and flown to the United States on Thursday were granted citizenship by the Spanish government, the country’s top diplomat said on Friday.

Following the unexpected release of 222 Nicaraguan detainees who were later expelled to the United States, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made the statement to the Servimedia news agency.

After they were freed, MPs who support dictator Daniel Ortega’s policies moved to revoke their Nicaraguan citizenship, which might block future aspirations to return.

However, as it calls for a constitutional amendment, a second vote will most likely not be required until 2024.

Also Read

Pope Francis urges dialogue after bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua
Pope Francis urges dialogue after bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua

Pope Francis calls for an "open and sincere" dialogue between the Church...

Albares praised Ortega’s decision to release his critics from prison, many of whom were well-known opposition politicians, journalists, and religious leaders, in the interview.

Advertisement

Noting that Madrid’s decision had been made “after news reports that proceedings had begun to declare them stateless,” he continued by saying that Spain was prepared to accept others.

The detainees, who entered the country on a temporary humanitarian visa, will be contacted by Spanish officials so they can legally petition for citizenship.

Several opposition presidential candidates, including several who planned to oppose Ortega in a 2021 race but were arrested and incarcerated in an unprecedented dragnet and the criminalization of political dissent, were among the political prisoners who were freed.

The majority of international observers called the 2021 election a fraud.

In contrast to how the United States framed the action as a “positive gesture” that might lead to additional talks between Managua and Washington, Ortega defined the prisoner release on Thursday as an effort to deport criminals who aimed to destroy Nicaragua.

Famous Nicaraguan cultural icons were eager to applaud Spain for acting quickly.

Advertisement

Famous author Sergio Ramirez, who was Ortega’s vice president in the past, called it a “beautiful gesture,” adding that those released “will have a homeland as long as Nicaragua does not recover its freedom and democracy.”

Also Read

Nicaragua expelled its ambassador, EU to respond in ‘firm’ way’
Nicaragua expelled its ambassador, EU to respond in ‘firm’ way’

The European Union's foreign policy chief expresses "unwavering support" for the Netherlands....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
After family found dead in UK gun law plea renewed
After family found dead in UK gun law plea renewed
Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina
Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina
Earthquake rescue hampered by security concerns
Earthquake rescue hampered by security concerns
New Zealand prepares for storm after record floods
New Zealand prepares for storm after record floods
South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban
South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban
Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief
Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story