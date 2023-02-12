More than 2,000 patients discharged from hospitals

2,000 patients have been released from hospitals in Istanbul.

With 2,193 released and 1,212 still receiving treatment.

Reports says that 2,193 of the 3,405 persons who were taken to the city.

Advertisement

More than 2,000 patients have been released from hospitals in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a report on Sunday by Turkish official television.

Military planes from the Turkish Armed Forces and medical aircraft from the Ministry of Health have transported thousands of injured persons from the ten regions in southern Turkey that were affected by the earthquake to Istanbul.

TRT Haber reports that 2,193 of the 3,405 persons who were taken to the city have been released, while 1,212 are still receiving treatment.

Authorities have begun sending the injured as they arrive in Istanbul to the city’s public, private, and university hospitals.

Also Read As rescue efforts diminish, the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed 28,000 people The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has topped...