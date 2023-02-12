Thousands of Palestinians offered absentee prayers for earthquake victims at West Bank mosques.

Thousands of citizens prayed in mosques across Muslim countries for the souls of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Thousands of Palestinians offered absentee prayers for earthquake victims at West Bank mosques, followed by a collection of donations organized by the Ministry of Religious Endowments.

Tens of thousands of Palestinian worshippers also said absentee prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as in Gaza’s mosques.

According to Emirati publications, worshippers in the UAE said an absentee prayer for the souls of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria after Friday prayers in all mosques across the country, in response to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s call.

Bahrain’s capital, Manama, also saw absentee prayers for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, according to the Bahraini Al Ayam daily.

📹#UAE: Mosques offered absentee prayers for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims As per UAE President @MohamedBinZayed‘s orders, funeral prayers in absentia were performed for the earthquake victims in #Turkey and #Syria, following Friday prayers in mosques across the country pic.twitter.com/YIBDFBbgCX — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) February 10, 2023

According to a decision issued by Jordan’s Religious Endowments Ministry on Thursday, after prayers, all mosques observed absentee prayers for the souls of earthquake victims.

According to an Anadolu Agency correspondent, hundreds of people in Lebanon participated in absentee prayers in mosques around the country, including the capital Beirut, Tripoli, and Sidon.

In Yemen, hundreds of Yemenis prayed for the souls of earthquake victims in the southwestern city of Taiz.

Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa were among the cities affected by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, which were concentrated in the Kahramanmaras region.

(VIDEO) Muslims in Japan are collecting aid for Turkish earthquake victims Following Friday prayers at Tokyo Mosque, also a funeral prayer was performed for those who died in twin earthquakes that struck SE Türkiye on Monday pic.twitter.com/ypstFDucjP Advertisement — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 10, 2023

