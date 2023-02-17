N.Korea warns of military drills over joint S Korea-US drills

N.Korea has threatened to launch “unprecedented” counteractions.

If South Korea and the US conduct military drills.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea has vowed to launch “unprecedentedly persistent and severe counteractions” if South Korea and the US carry out upcoming military drills.

Before the annual Freedom Shield joint military drills between South Korea and the US, a spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry issued the warning on Friday.

He accused Washington of inciting tension by conducting earlier drills that included US stealth fighters and a BI-B strategic bomber that is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

“In case the US and South Korea carry into practice their already-announced plan for military drills … they will face unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions,” South Korea’s News Agency reported quoting the spokesperson.

The spokeswoman reaffirmed Pyongyang’s long-standing assertion that joint drills between Washington and Seoul were a precursor to an invasion of North Korea, according to news agency.

The spokesperson asserted that the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea are “their hazardous attempt to gain a long-term military edge” over North Korea and forecasted that the Korean Peninsula “would be again plunged into the terrible vortex of increasing tension.”

“If it is the US option to show its muscle and counter everything with muscle, the same is true of the DPRK’s option,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea made the announcement less than two hours after South Korea and the US announced a table-top exercise to be held next week to practice their unified response to a potential North Korean nuclear attack, Seoul officials said on Friday.

The Pentagon’s computer simulation is intended to concentrate on countermeasures to North Korean nuclear threats and discuss ways to improve the US’s capacity to use all of its resources, including nuclear weapons, to thwart attacks on its allies, according to a statement from South Korea’s Defense Ministry.

The spokeswoman also denounced the UN Security Council on Friday, calling it a “instrument for the US illegal hostile policy towards the DPRK” since it held a session in November to discuss North Korea.

The 11-day spring Freedom Shield field training is slated to start in South Korea in mid-March.

