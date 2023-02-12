Niger, at least 10 soldiers were killed in an insurgent ambush

Nigerian communities sue Shell for damages in UK court
Nigerians from the oil-producing Niger Delta have brought a claim for compensation...
At least ten Nigerien troops were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in an ambush near the West African Sahel nation’s border with neighboring Mali, according to a statement issued by Niger’s defense minister on Saturday.
Around 16 persons remain missing as a result of the attack on Friday evening in Banibangou, near Mali, according to Alkassoum Indattou, who added that air force support caused the militants to retreat across the border into Mali.
Niger, alongside neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, is struggling to quell insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who carry out raids, and control swathes of territories in the vast Sahel region.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.