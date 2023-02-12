Niger, at least 10 soldiers were killed in an insurgent ambush

Ten Nigerien troops were killed in an ambush near the West African Sahel nation’s border with neighboring Mali.

More than a dozen others were injured.

Around 16 persons remain missing as a result of the attack.

At least ten Nigerien troops were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in an ambush near the West African Sahel nation’s border with neighboring Mali, according to a statement issued by Niger’s defense minister on Saturday.

Around 16 persons remain missing as a result of the attack on Friday evening in Banibangou, near Mali, according to Alkassoum Indattou, who added that air force support caused the militants to retreat across the border into Mali.

Niger, alongside neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, is struggling to quell insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who carry out raids, and control swathes of territories in the vast Sahel region.

