Now Umrah pilgrims can use any airport to enter and exit

Saudi Arabia: Health insurance cover of SR100,000 for Umrah pilgrims
Pilgrims are covered up to SR100,000. The policy provides maximum coverage (SR5,000)...
Umrah pilgrims are now able to enter and exit Saudi Arabia on regularly scheduled flights from any of the country’s international airports.
The action intends to make Umrah pilgrims from all around the world, including Pakistan, more convenient.
In a circular, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) ordered all domestic and foreign airlines operating in the nation—including private aviation—to make it easier for Umrah pilgrims to enter and exit the country.
According to the circular, disobeying GACA instructions would be a clear breach of the government’s directive.
The GACA also issued a warning, stating that it will pursue legal action against anyone found in violation.
Umrah pilgrims could only arrive at and depart from airports in Jeddah and Madina before to this ruling.
