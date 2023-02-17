Advertisement
  Olaf Scholz warns "to be prepared for a long war"
  • Olaf Scholz, believes it is wise to be prepared for a long war in Ukraine.
  • And that Kyiv’s supporters will persist.
  • Scholz singled out the US for its ongoing and essential support.
Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, said on Friday that it is “smart to be prepared for a long battle” in Ukraine and that Kyiv’s supporters will stick with throughout.

“I think it is wise to be prepared for a long war and it is wise to give Putin the message that we are ready to just stay all the time together with Ukraine, and that we will constantly support the country,” Scholz told media at Germany’s annual Munich Security Conference.

“The really important decision we should take all together is saying that we are willing to do it as long as necessary, and that we will do our best,” the chancellor said.

“I’m absolutely sure that Putin never expected that there would be that united Europe, and that there would be that united world. He never thought that the transatlantic partnership would work that good,” he said.

Scholz singled out the US for its ongoing and essential support.

“We just do it together with our friends and partners, and especially with the United States,” Scholz said, adding that he really appreciates his government’s “strong alliance” with the US.

