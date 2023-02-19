Oman experiences 4.1-magnitude earthquake at Duqm

The 4.1-magnitude tremor struck Duqm.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The alert level in Muscat and the rest of the Sultanate is now zero.

Muscat: Several citizens in Oman reported experiencing minor earthquake tremors on Sunday. However, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The 4.1-magnitude tremor struck Duqm at 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

While the alert level in Muscat and the rest of the Sultanate is now zero, the EMC warned that the direct impact of the earthquake will vary based on the kind, height, and nature of the buildings in the area.

Earthquakes are not unusual in Oman, according to experts, because the country is located in a seismically active zone. Oman’s government and other organizations have put in place mechanisms to monitor seismic activity and keep inhabitants informed of any potential dangers.

Dr. Issa Al Hussein, Director of the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC), told Oman’s General Radio last week that the EMC has 21 stations equipped with cutting-edge equipment to monitor earthquakes and estimate their position, strength, and magnitude.

Because the Sultanate of Oman is part of the Arabian Plate in a convergence zone between the Arabian and Eurasian plates, seismic activity appears to be dynamic every now and then.

“We are in the process of setting up a monitoring station for the strong network that will be disseminated across cities and urban areas in the coming months. It is in the process of preparation and processing”, he stated.

