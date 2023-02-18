Passenger waits for over 6 hours at Calais border

2nd day of a four-day walkout by PCS members has caused long wait times at the Calais border.

But the Home Office denies that strikes are affecting wait times.

Wait times of more than six hours are expected at the Calais border for coaches travelling back to the UK.

P&O, the ferry operator, has given passengers the advice to use the restroom before boarding and to bring some snacks.

Staff members of the Border Force are striking for four days over salary in Calais, Dunkirk, Dover, and the Coquelles Channel Tunnel port.

The travel was described as “what can only be described as a nightmare of UK passport control” in a tweet from the school’s ski trip account.

On Saturday morning, lines started to form, so P&O Ferries sent out an update to customers, advising them to prepare for a wait by packing snacks, beverages, and entertainment.

The second day of a four-day walkout by Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) members has begun.

The union claimed on Friday that they thought inexperienced staff were being used to substitute for Border Force employees who were on strike.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Ministers say their priority is security – it obviously isn’t.

“They say they have no money to give our hard-working members a fair pay rise, but then find money to pay non-striking workers a healthy bonus, to pay for their transport across the country and to pay for four nights’ hotel accommodation.

“If ministers were serious about security, they would resolve this dispute immediately by putting money on the table to ensure fully-trained, experienced professionals are guarding our borders.”

Been sat here 4 hours already… still about another 6-8 hours of queues ahead. Advertisement Don’t think I’m gonna make it to Sunderland in time for kick off😂😂 #COYR https://t.co/bCO2oKzrxJ pic.twitter.com/EaY7l23d6S — Tim Shires (@timshires) February 18, 2023

Long wait times, according to P&O Ferries, were “caused by the lineups at border control, who are also on strike,” they said.

However, the Home Office denied assertions that strikes were affecting wait times.

A spokesperson said: “The queues at the Port of Calais today are not due to industrial action. Border Force operations there remain fluid with all booths open and no significant wait times.

“Border Force and port operators are working hard to ensure all travelers have a safe and secure journey, however we have been clear those entering the UK should expect disruption during strike action.

“We continue to work closely with port operators at a local and national level to minimize delays.

“Those travelling into the UK today should keep up-to-date with the latest advice from operators to check how the strike action will affect their journey”.

