Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  World
  Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Articles
  • The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing 71 people.
  • The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist town of Pokhra.
  • Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one person still missing presumed dead.
The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing 71 people, stated that there was no power from the aircraft’s engines prior to the crash, according to a preliminary investigation report released on Wednesday.

On January 15, the plane crashed just before landing in the tourist town of Pokhra, in one of Nepal’s worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines carried 72 passengers, including two infants, four crew members, and ten foreign nationals. Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one person still missing presumed dead.

According to the report, the pilot flying the plane handed over control to the pilot monitoring it before it crashed.

The preliminary report’s information may change as the investigation progresses, according to the report.

The panel must submit its final report by the end of February.

Earlier this month, the panel stated that an examination of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder revealed that both engines’ propellers went into “feather in the base leg of descending.”

According to aviation expert K.B. Limbu, propellers going into feather meant the engine had “no thrust,” or did not produce any power.

Also Read

Nepal plane crashed: Anju Khatiwada's husband also died in a plane crash 16 years ago
Nepal plane crashed: Anju Khatiwada’s husband also died in a plane crash 16 years ago

The catastrophe this week has rekindled debates over airline safety in the...

 

