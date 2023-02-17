Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert
Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert

Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert

Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet.
  • A Prageru personality, CJ Pearson, penned these thoughts in an opinion piece.
  • Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.
Advertisement

 

While commentators agree Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, his media contracts make him a “failson not a hero”.

A Prageru personality, CJ Pearson, penned these thoughts in an opinion piece.

The piece in question has been shared to Newsweek and talks about Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.

The author began by saying, “Media contracts and book deals go a long way now that the coffers of the Royal Family are no longer available to them for the picking.”

Advertisement

“But my anger doesn’t lie with Harry,” the writer added. “As a husband and father of two, he has a family to provide for; he has to do what he has to do. My grievance lies with a society that wishes to turn this failson into a hero.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle has a ‘cruel nickname’: Queen Camilla
Meghan Markle has a ‘cruel nickname’: Queen Camilla

 Queen Camilla began referring to Meghan Markle as "the minx" on the...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yami Gautam was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo'
Yami Gautam was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo'
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Mahira Khan Sparkles in Peshawar Zalmi's Anthem
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film
Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her most recent film
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Liam Neeson talks about why he was worried Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’
Kartik Aaryan and his parents were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple
Kartik Aaryan and his parents were spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
Sadaf Kanwal discusses her first salary
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story