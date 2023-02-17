Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet: Expert

Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet.

While commentators agree Prince Harry ‘just wants to provide’ for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, his media contracts make him a “failson not a hero”.

A Prageru personality, CJ Pearson, penned these thoughts in an opinion piece.

The piece in question has been shared to Newsweek and talks about Prince Harry’s status as a role model for men around the world.

The author began by saying, “Media contracts and book deals go a long way now that the coffers of the Royal Family are no longer available to them for the picking.” Advertisement “But my anger doesn’t lie with Harry,” the writer added. “As a husband and father of two, he has a family to provide for; he has to do what he has to do. My grievance lies with a society that wishes to turn this failson into a hero.”

