Quake survivor Syrian family of seven dies in fire

Syrian family of seven, including five children, died in a fire.

They had relocated to following last week’s earthquake.

Prompting the UN to appeal for more help earthquake-stricken Syria.

Syrian family of seven, which included five children, died in a fire that broke out in the Turkish home.

They had relocated to following last week’s earthquake.

The single-story home, where 14 people resided, caught fire on Friday, according to a written statement from Konya Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to the state-owned News Agency in Turkey.

According to the report, seven accident victims were being treated.

The family, according to state news agency, relocated to Konya’s central district just a few days ago from the badly damaged city of Nurdagi in the Gaziantep province of southeast Turkey.

“The necessary investigations were carried out at the scene and a committee of experts was appointed,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“We saw the fire but we could not intervene. A girl was rescued from the window,” resident Muhsin Cakir told news agency.

According to Anadolu, the five deceased kids ranged in age from four to thirteen. Around 4 million Syrians live in Turkey.

Several of them reside in the southern areas that last week’s disaster-devastated. Almost 43,000 people have died as a result of the earthquakes in southeast Turkey and Syria.

Over a third of the people living in Gaziantep, one of the major cities in southern Turkey, are Syrian refugees who fled the conflict there that began in 2011.

Only two days after making an appeal for $400 million to help earthquake-stricken Syria, the UN issued a call for more than $1 billion on Thursday for the earthquake relief effort in Turkey.

Though rescue operations have continued in Turkey, fewer people are being saved every day.

Advertisement

Also Read Firefighters battles with fire at Turkey’s Iskenderun port Firefighters are attempting to put out a fire at the Iskenderun port....