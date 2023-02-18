Rally in Liverpool gathers hundreds of attendees

Hundreds of people attended a rally in favor of refugees in Liverpool.

Following violence outside a hotel sheltering asylum seekers.

Jeremy Corbyn tweeted that Liverpool will not let the far-right divide it.

After violence outside a hotel sheltering asylum seekers in Liverpool a week ago, hundreds of people showed up at a rally in favor of refugees.

Joanne Anderson, the mayor of Liverpool, and Jeremy Corbyn, a former leader of the Labor Party, both attended the ceremony and pledged to “stand up for migrants.”

Moreover, a small group assembled in the city center to voice their opposition to the localization of asylum seekers.

During clashes, police found it difficult to keep the two groups apart.

The protests happened when rallies in Kirkby on February 10 got violent in front of a hotel that was housing asylum seekers.

After a police officer and two members of the public were harmed by projectiles including ignited pyrotechnics that were thrown, one guy was charged and 14 other people were apprehended.

An accusation that a man had made unwanted approaches towards a local teen girl had led to the first demonstration.

Police reported that a male was detained, released, and no longer resides in Merseyside.

Police claimed that up until a handful of individuals arrived who were “just interested in causing disturbance,” the Knowsley protest and counter-demonstration had been “peaceful.”

Following the violence, some of the asylum seekers residing at the hotel expressed their fear.

One woman, however, claimed on North West Tonight that she went to the first demonstration because she was worried about the safety of children and that she did not think it was racially motivated.

Notwithstanding a police dispersal order against anti-social behavior, a smaller demonstration was held outside the hotel on Friday night.

Following Saturday’s rally in Liverpool, Mr. Corbyn tweeted: “We will not let the far-right divide us.”

One speaker said Liverpool has been “bringing in people from around the world for as long as we’ve been a city and we cannot forget our roots”, while another said the city’s accent was a result of migration.

