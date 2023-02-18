Russia launches missiles from Black Sea, says Kyiv

Russia has fired four cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Causing civilian buildings, educational facilities, windows.

And eleven cars to be damaged.

Advertisement

Russia had fired four cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Black Sea, Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force Command said on Telegram on Saturday.

“On February 18 Russian occupation forces launched four Kalibr-type cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Black Sea area,” it said. “Two missiles were intercepted by the air defense.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Andriy Yermak, claimed that his country “is deploying strategic planes, in the airspace over the occupied areas in particular, to launch missiles.”

According to Serhiy Hamaliy, the commander of the area’s military administration, two explosions were reported in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi on Saturday.

The chief of the area military administration stated in a Telegram post that one strike hit a military facility and the other hit close to a public transportation station.

“The shock wave damaged civilian buildings, three educational facilities, hundreds of windows were shattered, and 11 cars were damaged,” said Serhiy Hamaliy, the head of the Khmelnytskyi region military administration.

Advertisement

“Two civilians have asked for medical help, a man and a woman. The man who received a shrapnel wound was inside the bus at the time. They both are in stable condition, and received necessary medical assistance,” Hamaliy’s post added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the attack in a Telegram post on Saturday, saying, “The terrorist state does not stop trying to intimidate the civilian population.”

He continued by saying that Russian soldiers had shelled 10 areas of Ukraine on the previous day.

“Fair punishment will be for anyone who perpetrates this continued terror. You will definitely have to answer. For every destroyed life. For every missile fired at Ukraine. For all the evil and suffering that Russia brought to our land,” Zelenskyy added.

Also Read Military in need of ammunition, says Yehor Firsov Yehhor Firsov said his country needs more munitions to wage war against...