Russian defense official Marina Yankina dies after falling from 16th floor window

Marina Yankina, a high-ranking Russian defense official died after falling out of a building window in St. Petersburg. Marina Yankina was found by a passerby at the front door of a house on Zamshina Street in St. Petersburg. She was the head of the financial support department for the Eastern Military District of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

People think that Yankina fell 160 feet to her death. According to the news report, she was a key figure in getting money for Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine. The Russian Investigative Committee and the press service of the Western Military District “Fontanka” have confirmed that she is dead and are looking into how she fell. This was reported by The DailyMail.

The 16th floor of the building was where her things were found. The news article said that Yankina had called her ex-husband and told him what she planned to do. It got this information from the website Mash on Moika.

“She told him what she was going to do and where she was going to leave things. She also asked him to call the police. She was found dead a few minutes after the call, “The news site “Mash on Moika” said this.

Yankina worked in the Federal Tax Service and as the Deputy Chairman of St. Petersburg’s Property Relations Committee before he joined the Western Military region. She is thought to have been in the middle of trying to get more money for the war that Russia started on February 24.

During the war between Russia and Ukraine, Marina Yankina is the latest Russian to fall to her death. The news said that she died just days after a Russian general, Major General Vladimir Makarov, who had just been fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and was thought to have killed himself, was found dead.

According to a news report, Pavel Antonov, a member of the Russian Duma, died in India on December 26 after falling out of a hotel window. Aleksey Maslov, the former head of the Russian Ground Forces, died in a hospital on December 25. On the same day, Aleksandr Buzakov, who had been in charge of Russia’s “admiralty shipyards” for ten years, also died.

