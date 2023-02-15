Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in prison
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in prison

Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in prison

Articles
Advertisement
Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in prison

Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko sentenced to six years in prison

Advertisement
  • Maria Ponomarenko, a Russian journalist, was sentenced to six years in prison.
  • For posting on social media about a deadly attack by Russian warplanes on a Ukrainian theatre.
  • She is one of a growing number of Russian dissidents imprisoned for criticising Ukraine’s war.
Advertisement

 

Maria Ponomarenko, a Russian journalist, was sentenced to six years in prison for posting on social media about a deadly attack by Russian warplanes on a Ukrainian theatre.

The court in Barnaul, Siberia, found her guilty of spreading “fake news” under laws enacted to suppress dissent over the invasion of Ukraine.

She was also barred from working as a journalist for the next five years.

When the Mariupol theatre was bombed last March, hundreds of civilians were killed.

Ponomarenko was arrested last April, weeks after the bombing, for claiming that Russian warplanes carried out the attack, despite the Russian defense ministry’s denial.

Advertisement

She is one of a growing number of Russian dissidents imprisoned for criticizing Ukraine’s war.

When Russian fighter jets bombed the theatre, 1,200 civilians were inside seeking refuge. According to Ukrainian authorities, 300 people were killed, but an Associated Press investigation found that the number was closer to 600. A large number of the bodies were discovered in the basement.

Also Read

NATO should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream blasts, says Russia
NATO should hold emergency summit over Nord Stream blasts, says Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson asked NATO to convene an emergency meeting. US...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
British man Jonathan Shenkin, who died in Ukraine tributes as 'hero'
British man Jonathan Shenkin, who died in Ukraine tributes as 'hero'
Four arrested in United States in connection of assassination of Haitian President
Four arrested in United States in connection of assassination of Haitian President
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story