Russian shelling kills 5 and injures 10 in Kherson

Russian shelling in the Ukrainian territory of Kherson on Thursday resulted in five fatalities and ten injuries, according to officials.

Russian forces attacked Kherson region 76 times over the last 24 hours, the regional military administration said. “They fired from MLRS, mortars, artillery, tanks and UAVs,” it added.

“The Russian army attacked Kherson city 9 times — residential areas of the city once again came under enemy fire,” the regional military administration said.

“The occupiers hit the commercial port and residential buildings,” the regional military administration added.

According to Kyrylenko, the majority of the injuries happened in the city of Bakhmut while the deaths were in the Horlivka neighbourhood.

Ten high-rise structures, three private homes, and an administration facility were all damaged in Bakhmut, he claimed.

Russian bombardment also caused damage to two homes in Lyman.

According to Kyrylenko, reports of some of the hardest bombardment came from the regions of Vuhledar and Soledar.

