Russian strikes killed 5 civilians near besieged eastern Bakhmut

Three men and two women were killed by Russian airstrikes in the area of the strongly contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday. Nine more civilians allegedly suffered severe shrapnel wounds.

The five murdered people ranged in age from 32 to 66, according to a statement posted online by the prosecutor’s office for the Donetsk region.

According to the statement, other homes were also destroyed by the shelling.

Iryna Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister of Ukraine, urged the citizens still in Bakhmut to evacuate the city right away.

Frankly speaking, I am very surprised that there are still 6,000 civilians there (in Bakhmut),” she wrote on Telegram citing the latest data.

She claimed that those who stay in Bakhmut “are putting themselves and their loved ones in danger,” increasing dangers for the military and police, and impeding the efficient operation of the city’s defence and security agencies.

