Second child dies in Jerusalem car ramming attack

A man and a young kid were killed after a car rammed into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Friday.

Israeli police labelled the incident as a “ramming terror attack.” On Saturday, a second child passed away from his wounds.

In what Israel deems to be a neighborhood in northern Jerusalem, Yaakov Yisrael Paley, 6, and Alter Shlomo Lederman, 20, perished there on Friday.

According to a statement from the hospital, Shaare Zedek, the boy’s brother, Asher Menachem Paley, 8, who was “critically wounded” during the incident, passed away in the hospital on Saturday.

According to the statement, he was declared dead after “several teams from the trauma unit, from the ER, paediatric critical care, paediatric surgery, and neurosurgery struggled for his life for many hours.”

According to Hadassah Medical Center, the father of Asher and Yaakov, 42, who was hurt in the incident, is still in the hospital and is listed as being in “moderate” condition. His 10-year-old son was treated in the emergency room by the medical staff before being released.

Hussein Qaraqe, a 31-year-old from east Jerusalem, was the suspect who, according to police, was “neutralised” at the site.

Local media in the area shared videos of what they claimed to be the arrests and claimed that Israeli police had detained Qaraqe’s wife, father, and brother.

It took place on territory that Israel had seized from Jordan in 1967 and annexed, making it a settlement on occupied territory in the eyes of the Palestinians and many international observers.

