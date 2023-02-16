Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Six Egyptian Copts reported kidnapped in Libya
Articles
  • Six Coptic Christians from Egypt have been abducted in Libya.
  • They were traveling to look for work opportunities.
  • There is a sizable Egyptian population in Libya.
An MP and media sources reported on Thursday that six Coptic Christians from Egypt had been kidnapped and were being held for ransom in neighboring Libya.

“Criminal gangs in Libya kidnapped six Egyptian Copts about a week ago and have demanded a large ransom to release them,” tweeted lawmaker Mostafa Bakry, known to have close ties with the Egyptian authorities.

According to him, those taken hostage were “simple workers who traveled to look for work opportunities in construction and were kidnapped” while on the road close to Sabratha in western Libya.

Media sources connected to the Coptic Orthodox Church reported the guys had been kidnapped while traveling between Benghazi and Tripoli.

They continued by saying that the abductors had set a caprice demand of $30,000 for each of the six men.

There is a sizable Egyptian population in Libya, and many of them come to the oil-rich nation in search of employment.

