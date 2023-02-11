South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban

Well-known rapper from South Africa, was fatally murdered outside a restaurant.

The reason for the murder is being looked into.

The attackers then walked away from the scene.

Advertisement

AKA, a well-known rapper from South Africa, was fatally murdered outside a restaurant in the seaside city of Durban.

Along with Kiernan Forbes, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, a chef and businessman, was also assassinated.

The two are believed to have been shot while they were en route to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes’ birthday celebrations.

The reason for the murder is being looked into.

The rapper and his buddy were walking to their car when they were accosted by two armed individuals, who shot them at close range, according to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who spoke to the Media.

The attackers then walked away from the scene.

Advertisement

The murders may have been the result of a hit, but police have said they don’t want to speculate on that possibility.

Before going solo, Forbes started his musical career as a member of the rap group Entity.

He won multiple prizes for his music in South Africa at this time.

In addition, he received numerous nominations for both the MTV Europe Music Award and the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in the United States.

The 35-year-old made a social media post promoting his next album, Mass Country, which is due out later this month, hours before he passed away.

In a statement that was published on one of his social media pages, Forbes’ parents paid respect to him.

Advertisement

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo,” they wrote.

“To many, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and gave love in return.”

AKA’s former manager Motsoane has been referred to as “a great gentleman” on social media.

Shootings are frequent in South Africa, which has one of the highest murder rates in the world.

According to the organisation Gun Free South Africa, which strives to lessen gun violence in the nation, 30 people are shot to death there every day.

Also Read Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo rapper Lola Mitchell died at age of 43 Three 6 Mafia Gangsta Boo rapper Lola Mitchell died at age of...