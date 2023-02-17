South Korean defense minister denies Vietnam massacres

South Korea denied that nation’s troops did not massacre civilians during the Vietnam War.

But the government will appeal a decision requiring payment of damages.

To a Vietnamese woman who was the victim of a shooting spree.

Advertisement

The defense minister of South Korea has claimed that his nation’s troops did not massacre civilians during the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

It has hinted that the government will appeal a decision requiring payment of damages to a Vietnamese woman who was the victim of a shooting spree allegedly committed by South Korean marines in 1968.

The court verdict hurt the reputation of South Korean soldiers, according to South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup, who stated to a parliamentary committee on Friday that his ministry is satisfied “absolutely no atrocities were committed by our troops” during the Vietnam War.

“We cannot agree with the ruling … We will hold discussions with related agencies to determine our next legal step,” Lee said when asked about the recent ruling by the Seoul Central District Court.

Nguyen Thi Thanh, 62, was shot in the stomach but managed to survive. On February 12, 1968, South Korean marines invaded her village of Phong Nhi in central Vietnam, killing five family members, including her mother and two siblings. The court ordered the government to pay Nguyen Thi Thanh 30 million won ($23,000).

Thanh claimed in court documents that she was just eight years old when the atrocity occurred and that a South Korean soldier shot her in the stomach, forcing her to spend nearly a year in the hospital.

Advertisement

At than 70 individuals are said to have died that day when South Korean troops allegedly opened fire on unarmed civilians while occupying Phong Nhi and nearby Phong Nhut, according to American military documents and survivors. After at least one South Korean soldier was hurt by adjacent enemy gunfire, the rampage began.

The court’s decision on February 7 was significant because it was the first time a South Korean court had held the government accountable for the mass murder of Vietnamese civilians during the war. This judgement may pave the way for future lawsuits of a similar nature.

The largest foreign force fighting with US soldiers in Vietnam was deployed by South Korea, which at the time was led by anti-communist military figures, with more than 320,000 personnel.

The court rejected the government’s arguments that there wasn’t solid proof that South Korean military were behind the deaths in order to compensate Thanh.

Attorneys for the government had speculated that the offenders might have been South Korean-dressed Vietnamese Communist fighters.

Additionally, the lawyers’ claim that civilian deaths could not be prevented since the South Korean troops were battling insurgents who frequently passed for regular Vietnamese peasants was rejected.

Advertisement

In Friday’s parliamentary session, Lee reiterated those government reasons and described the current scenario as “extremely difficult.”

While South Korean veterans who witnessed the shootings testified they encountered no real resistance or violence from the villagers—who were rounded up and shot at close range—attorneys Thanh’s had argued that there was no way to defend the deaths.

Before deciding whether to appeal, South Korea’s Justice Ministry, which represents the government in legal proceedings, said it would carefully review the court’s decision and consult with relevant organizations, including the defense ministry.

The government has two weeks to file an appeal after formally obtaining a copy of the judgement, which Thanh’s attorneys claim was handed on Friday.

Shortly after the court ruled in Thanh’s favor, the Korea Times newspaper issued an editorial urging the government to acknowledge atrocities committed during the Vietnam War.

Shortly after the court ruled in Thanh’s favor, the Korea Times newspaper issued an editorial urging the government to acknowledge atrocities committed during the Vietnam War.

Advertisement

“Yes, many Korean soldiers were killed and wounded in Vietnam due to the government’s policy.

Some still suffer from aftereffects, including side effects of the defoliant Agent Orange,” the newspaper wrote.

“However, killing unarmed civilians, including women and children, is a war crime that is unjustifiable under any circumstance. The executive branch must admit what it must admit ― and apologize and compensate.”

Also Read Vietnamese suspect in Cold War-style abduction sent to Germany A Vietnamese man has been extradited to Germany. The suspect was detained...