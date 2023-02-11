Russian women are practicing different firing positions with Soviet-designed Kalashnikov weapons.

Women have gathered in a gym near the Ural mountains.

Women think that they should learn to protect themselves and their loved ones if something happens in the future.

A group of Russian women with elaborate manicures and camouflage outfits are practicing different firing positions with Soviet-designed Kalashnikov weapons, first aiming at their knees and then their bellies.

The gym where the women have gathered in Yekaterinburg, Russia, near the Ural Mountains, is some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Ukrainian frontline.

However, the year-long battle in the eastern area of Donetsk has instilled new militaristic fervor throughout Russia and anxieties that the struggle could return home.

“We thought that if something happens, if — God forbid — there is an attack or some kind of danger, we should learn to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” activist and founder of the group, Olga Smetanina

“I love Russia very much,” the 36-year-old mother-of-two said, sporting a cap emblazoned with the letter Z, symbolizing the Russian intervention.

The course is part of an initiative dubbed “The Women’s Guard of the Urals,” launched by Smetanina and other activists in September when the Kremlin announced the mobilization of hundreds of thousands of men.

Her rhetoric on Ukraine is uncannily similar to that of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who claims that Kyiv and its Western backers are Nazi sympathizers who threaten Russians.

“Recently there has been so much aggression from other countries against our Russia, against our beloved country,” Smetanina said, explaining the inspiration for the project.

Firearms, first aid, self-defense

Since Putin sent soldiers to Ukraine in February, state propaganda has been ramped up to instill pride in the Russian army.

The spike in nationalistic propaganda has prompted some Russians to enroll in military training, such as those being held in Yekaterinburg by veterans of the Ukraine assault.

Smetanina explained that her initiative arose from a proposal on Russian social media. It was an instant success.

“Women from all over Russia began calling us,” she said. “And men called to show support.”

By December, over 50 women had finished the course, which included instruction in guns, self-defense, first aid, and drone operation.

Another 50 people are already undergoing training, with a third group due to begin in April, she said.

The two-month course includes three gym workouts per week as well as shooting practice at a range outside of town.

Smetanina was pleased with how the participants did.

According to her, their shooting performance was “practically the same” as that of mobilized men who received equivalent firearms training.

Anastasia Gubankova, one of the participants, said it was only natural for her to sign up for the course because her father and husband were both military commanders.

“Of course, I hope that I won’t have to use these skills in real life. But if necessary, I will,” said the 41-year-old purchasing manager.

Someone has to protect us

Gubankova, an ardent backer of Putin’s military objectives in Ukraine, has stated that she would not object if her 19-year-old son joined the army.

“Someone needs to protect us,” she remarked, sporting a camouflage hoodie with the word Z embroidered on it.

“I was stunned when he remarked, ‘I wouldn’t be able to live with the idea that I had betrayed my grandfather who had fought for me,'” referring to the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

Some of the women have long hair and use heavy makeup. Others attend lessons without taking off their rings or earrings.

Smetanina, who has long blonde hair, claimed learning to shoot a rifle or toss a bomb would never interfere with her beauty.

“I will always be beautiful. I will curl my hair and try to take care of myself in any situation,” she said.

One instructor, known as “Zulus,” who leads the first aid course, confessed he was skeptical at first.

But when he saw the women in action, he changed his mind.

“I realised I was wrong. That’s a real women’s guard,”

Smetanina is now planning a new project dubbed “The Generation Z Center” to boost patriotism among adults and children alike.

Even if Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine ends soon, Smetanina said she would continue her projects.

“We don’t know what will happen in a year, two years, a decade,” she said.

“But we will always have weapons in our hands and know how to properly hold our fists.”

