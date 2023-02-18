Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Sunak meets EU chief to discuss Northern Ireland Protocol
Sunak meets EU chief to discuss Northern Ireland Protocol

Sunak meets EU chief to discuss Northern Ireland Protocol

Sunak meets EU chief to discuss Northern Ireland Protocol

Sunak meets EU chief to discuss Northern Ireland Protocol

  • Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen discussed the conflict in Ukraine and NI Protocol.
  • And agreed to coordinate their support for Kyiv and give Ukraine military power.
  • A post-Brexit economic agreement that has caused friction since it took effect in 2021.
Rishi Sunak recently met with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, regarding the conflict in Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A post-Brexit economic agreement that has caused friction since it took effect in 2021.

Sunak has been attempting to reach an agreement on new trading regulations for Northern Ireland following Brexit.

In a brief joint statement issued following their discussion, Sunak and von der Leyen underlined the EU and UK’s commitment to coordinate their support for Kyiv and agreed that it was critical to give Ukraine military power at this time.

On Northern Ireland, the two said “very good progress” made been made, and that they’d had a “positive discussion”.

“The leaders agreed to remain in close contact over the coming days,” the statement said.

