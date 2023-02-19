Syria reports five deaths following an Israeli attack on Damascus

Syria’s military says five people were killed on Sunday.

Israeli rockets targeted Damascus and neighboring suburbs.

Israel’s military declined to comment on the strike.

According to officials, a structure in the central Kafr Sousa neighborhood was hit, killing four civilians and one military.

A massive, heavily guarded security complex is located in the densely inhabited district.

When contacted by sources, Israel’s military declined to comment on the strike.

Israel bombs locations in Syria linked to Iran and Hezbollah fighters on a regular basis but rarely acknowledges its operations.

The attack on Sunday was the first since a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the country’s northwest, as well as sections of neighboring Turkey, 12 days ago.

Senior authorities and security agencies live in the Kafr Sousa region, as do people who live in residential complexes.

The strike, which occurred at 00:22 local time (21:22 GMT), damaged many residences in Damascus neighborhoods and other neighboring locations, according to Syrian sources.

According to the country’s defense ministry, the missiles were launched from the Golan Heights, a rugged plateau southwest of Damascus that Israel occupied in 1981.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London, put the death toll at 15, including civilians.

“The strike on Sunday is the deadliest Israeli attack in the Syrian capital,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory.

That comes after an Israeli strike on Damascus’ international airport killed four people, including two troops, according to the Syrian army.

Israel has already admitted that it strikes the bases of Iranian-aligned armed groups.

The two countries are arch-foes and have been engaged in a “shadow war” of unclaimed attacks against each other’s properties, infrastructure, and nationals in recent years.

