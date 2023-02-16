Texas mall shooting leaves one dead and three injured

Police declared the scene to be active and advised the public to avoid the area.

A Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre a week ago.

The reason for the shooting was unknown.

Advertisement

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall on Wednesday, according to police.

According to a police spokesman, Robert Gomez, one suspect was taken into custody following the shooting at Texas’ Cielo Vista Mall, but media reports said a second person was also taken into custody. The reason for the shooting was unknown.

“It was chaotic. People did flee. They were scared. Like I said, there were shots fired in the mall. It does cause panic,” Gomez said.

Advertisement Advertisement Police declared the scene to be active and advised the public to avoid the area. The parking lot was filled with patrol cars, their lights flashing, according to news footage. “Units are clearing the mall. They are gathering witnesses. This is a large scene as it is a mall, so it’s going to take time,” Gomez said, adding that he didn’t know the status of the injured. The Cielo Vista shopping centre is located next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on August 3, 2019. A Texas man pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes in that massacre a week ago in a plea deal that spared him the death penalty. In a separate state prosecution, he is still facing the death penalty. Also Read Three victims shot dead in Michigan State University shooting Three Michigan State University students are slain in a shooting on campus... Advertisement Advertisement