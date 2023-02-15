Thai cave rescue: Wild Boars captain Duangpetch Promthep passes away in the UK

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018.

Duangpetch Promthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, died in the United Kingdom.

According to the reports, the 17-year-old was discovered unconscious in his dorm in Leicestershire on Sunday and was taken to hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

He had been attending a football academy in the United Kingdom since late last year.

He was the captain of the Thai boys’ football team, which was trapped deep inside a cave in Chiang Rai province for over two weeks while exploring.

His grin, captured by a diver’s torch light after the boys were discovered in the cave, was one of the most memorable images from the rescue.

Although it is unknown how the teenager died, Leicestershire Police have stated that his death is not being investigated as suspicious. According to Thai media, he suffered a head injury.

His teammates were overjoyed in August of last year when Promthep, also known as Dom, announced on Instagram that he had won a scholarship to the Brooke House College Football Academy in Market Harborough.

