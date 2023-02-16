The FBI searches Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware

The FBI performed two searches at the University of Delaware in the last month to see if US President Joe Biden contributed any potentially secret materials.

Mr. Biden’s alma mater houses thousands of cartons of documents from his service in the Senate.

Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for his handling of secret data.

Documents marked classified have been discovered in recent months at Mr. Biden’s Delaware home and offices in Washington, DC. During a search of his private property in Wilmington last month, the FBI discovered some of the data.

According to sources familiar with the inquiry, the searches at the University of Delaware took place around the end of January and the beginning of February.

The discovered documents did not appear to have classified markings, but the FBI is now evaluating the files.

No warrant was required

Mr. Biden gave the college 1,850 boxes of information in 2012, but those files have not been made public since then.

Mr. Biden’s personal attorney, the US Department of Justice, and the University of Delaware have yet to respond.

The Justice Department has chosen Robert Hur as special counsel to conduct the inquiry into how Mr. Biden handled sensitive data.

The residence of former US Vice-President Mike Pence was also inspected last week after his aides revealed that they had discovered secret materials during their own search.

Former President Trump is facing a separate inquiry after FBI officers executing a search warrant at his Florida Mar-a-Lago home last year discovered hundreds of files with secret markings.

