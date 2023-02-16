Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • The FBI searches Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware
The FBI searches Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware

The FBI searches Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware

Articles
Advertisement
The FBI searches Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware

The FBI searches Biden’s papers at the University of Delaware

Advertisement
  • FBI performed two searches last month.
  • On two separate days, investigators retrieved multiple boxes from the campus.
  • Mr. Biden and his team consented to the search, thus no warrant was required.
Advertisement

The FBI performed two searches at the University of Delaware in the last month to see if US President Joe Biden contributed any potentially secret materials.

On two separate days, investigators retrieved multiple boxes from the campus.

Mr. Biden’s alma mater houses thousands of cartons of documents from his service in the Senate.

Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for his handling of secret data.

Documents marked classified have been discovered in recent months at Mr. Biden’s Delaware home and offices in Washington, DC. During a search of his private property in Wilmington last month, the FBI discovered some of the data.

According to sources familiar with the inquiry, the searches at the University of Delaware took place around the end of January and the beginning of February.

Advertisement

The discovered documents did not appear to have classified markings, but the FBI is now evaluating the files.

No warrant was required

US president and his team consented to the search, thus no warrant was required.

Mr. Biden gave the college 1,850 boxes of information in 2012, but those files have not been made public since then.

Mr. Biden’s personal attorney, the US Department of Justice, and the University of Delaware have yet to respond.

The Justice Department has chosen Robert Hur as special counsel to conduct the inquiry into how Mr. Biden handled sensitive data.

Advertisement

The residence of former US Vice-President Mike Pence was also inspected last week after his aides revealed that they had discovered secret materials during their own search.

Former President Trump is facing a separate inquiry after FBI officers executing a search warrant at his Florida Mar-a-Lago home last year discovered hundreds of files with secret markings.

Also Read

The FBI discovers another classified paper at ex-VP Pence’s residence
The FBI discovers another classified paper at ex-VP Pence’s residence

A five-hour search of the Carmel, Indiana house, was conducted with Pence's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness faces anti-corruption charges
Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness faces anti-corruption charges
New home prices in China increases in Jan by 0.1%
New home prices in China increases in Jan by 0.1%
New Zealand seeks international help as Cyclone Gabrielle cripples North Island
New Zealand seeks international help as Cyclone Gabrielle cripples North Island
France, China agree to work for Ukraine peace: French President's office
France, China agree to work for Ukraine peace: French President's office
Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid
Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid
FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case
FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story