Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty
The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty

The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty

Articles
Advertisement
The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty

The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty

Advertisement
  • The agreement will create the framework for closer military ties between the two countries.
  • The talks took place amid growing worry over China’s intentions towards self-ruled Taiwan.
  • Negotiators from both countries’ foreign affairs departments met in Honolulu.
Advertisement

The United States and Papua New Guinea have made “significant progress” on the language of a defense cooperation agreement that will create the framework for closer military ties between the two countries, according to the US Department of State on Saturday.

The talks take place amid growing worry over China’s intentions towards self-ruled Taiwan, as well as Beijing’s broad claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Negotiators from the United States State Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea met in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Monday through Friday to discuss a defense cooperation agreement (DCA), according to the state department.

When complete and signed, the agreement “will be the foundational framework around which our two nations will enhance security cooperations and further strengthen our bilateral relationship,” the state department said.

According to the department, the deal will also boost the capabilities of Papua New Guinea‘s Defence Force and increase regional peace and security.

The Philippines allowed the US increased access to its military bases two weeks ago.

Also Read

The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object

The unexplained object has been shot down over North American airspace. Both...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
EU envoy to Syria: 'absolutely unfair' to be accused of shirking earthquake aid
EU envoy to Syria: 'absolutely unfair' to be accused of shirking earthquake aid
Violence outside a British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests
Violence outside a British hotel for asylum seekers leads to 15 arrests
Ukraine forces hold frontline in Donetsk, Kyiv’s top military commander says
Ukraine forces hold frontline in Donetsk, Kyiv’s top military commander says
New Zealand prepares for impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
New Zealand prepares for impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
The military of the United States and Canada have shot down a new unidentified object
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story