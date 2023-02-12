The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty

The agreement will create the framework for closer military ties between the two countries.

The United States and Papua New Guinea have made “significant progress” on the language of a defense cooperation agreement that will create the framework for closer military ties between the two countries, according to the US Department of State on Saturday.

The talks take place amid growing worry over China’s intentions towards self-ruled Taiwan, as well as Beijing’s broad claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Negotiators from the United States State Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea met in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Monday through Friday to discuss a defense cooperation agreement (DCA), according to the state department.

When complete and signed, the agreement “will be the foundational framework around which our two nations will enhance security cooperations and further strengthen our bilateral relationship,” the state department said.

According to the department, the deal will also boost the capabilities of Papua New Guinea‘s Defence Force and increase regional peace and security.

