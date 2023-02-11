Three arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Advertisement
Three males have been detained in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Great Yarmouth, according to police.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 23-year-old male was attacked in St. Peter’s Road and afterwards discovered unconscious in Wellington Road.

According to Norfolk Police, he passed away from his injuries on the spot.

A 21-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were both taken into custody on Friday in Leeds on suspicion of murder and murder conspiracy, respectively.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old London resident who lives close to Norwich was detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

A single chest stab wound was determined to be the cause of death by a Home Office post-mortem investigation.

Police said officers will continue to provide assistance to the victim’s family over the weekend and that reassurance patrols will take place.

Police requested that individuals cease posting CCTV images of the fatal stabbing on social media shortly after the murder probe got underway.

The area is presently clear of any cordons.

