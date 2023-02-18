Three people rescued alive 13 days after earthquake

Rescuers have retrieved three individuals, including a kid.

From the rubble of a building in Antakya, Turkey.

After 296 hours of being trapped.

Thirteen days after a huge earthquake that claimed tens of thousands of lives, Turkish rescuers have retrieved three individuals, including a kid, alive from the rubble, local media reported.

After spending 296 hours buried under the Kanatli apartment building in Antakya, the provincial capital of Hatay, the man, mother, and kid were brought to ambulances.

Teams were seen transferring a guy and a woman to an ambulance that was waiting in the footage. A child was being treated by doctors next to them.

According to Turkish television TRT, ambulances were ready in case there were any other rescues from the same structure.

Following the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, more than 45,000 people have perished and millions are still without adequate shelter.

39,672 people have died in Turkey so far, compared to more than 5,800 deaths in Syria, according to the UN and the Syrian government.

Despite being trapped for so long under the wreckage in the bitter cold, teams have been finding survivors all week, but in recent days, their numbers have shrunk to just a few.

Many hours after others discovered three individuals, including a 14-year-old kid, alive under wreckage, Turkish rescuers extracted a 45-year-old man from the rubble on Friday.

Christian Atsu, a football player for Ghana, was discovered dead under the residence he shared with another person on Saturday, according to his Turkish agent.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness,” his Turkish club, Hatayspor, said on Twitter.

While many international rescue teams have departed the wide earthquake zone, domestic teams have been scouring the rubble of destroyed structures in an effort to identify more survivors who defied the odds on Saturday.

