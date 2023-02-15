Three victims shot dead in Michigan State University shooting

Three Michigan State University students are slain in a shooting on campus on Monday night.

Five additional pupils are still in severe condition in the hospital.

Five more people were critically hurt.

Advertisement

According to a family acquaintance, Alexandria Verner was compassionate, upbeat, and “everything you’d want your daughter or friend to be.”

According to Billy Shellenbarger, superintendent of Clawson Public Schools, “her generosity was on display every single second you were with her.” He has known Alexandria, or Alex as he called her, since she was in kindergarten and is friends with the Verner family.

According to university police, Verner was one of three Michigan State University students slain in a shooting on campus on Monday night.

The three students killed on Monday night were identified by the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety as junior Arielle Anderson, sophomore Brian Fraser, and junior Verner.

From the same Michigan hamlet of Grosse Pointe, Anderson and Fraser were exiled after suffering two defeats.

According to the report, five additional pupils are still in severe condition in the hospital.

Advertisement

The police release stated, “We cannot begin to understand the tremendous amount of anguish that our college community is facing.

These are the victims’ narratives.

Alexandria Verner

Advertisement

Shellenbarger claimed that Verner had a significant impact on many residents of the small, 2-mile by 2-mile town of Clawson, Michigan.

It’s difficult to lose her on this earth, much less in our small town, he said. It will take some time to heal, but he added that it was a blessing for all of them to have known her for as long as they had.

According to Shellenbarger, who added that he spoke with Verner’s family on Tuesday, they are “being about as tough as a human being can be in the face of this catastrophe.”

On Monday, February 13, 2023, authorities are looking for an active shooter while searching the campus of Michigan State University with police and emergency vehicles.

“Reliving Oxford once more.” The second mass shooting at MSU in 15 months affects some students and parents.

While Verner attended Clawson High School, Shellenbarger served as the school’s headmaster. 2020 marked her graduation.

Advertisement

Verner was an outstanding student who participated in a number of leadership groups at the school, according to Shellenbarger. Verner was also a wonderful three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball, and softball.

On Tuesday, Shellenbarger wrote a letter to families alerting them of her passing and providing options for pupils.

“Everyone adored Alex and still does. He said in the letter, “She was an excellent student, athlete, leader, and showed kindness every day of her life. “Her parents, Ted and Nancy, sister Charlotte, and brother TJ are all hurting equally, but they can immediately sense the uplifting support of this amazing community,” the statement continued.

He stated, “If you knew her, you loved her, and we will always remember the profound effect she had on all of us.”

Brian Fraser

Advertisement

Phi Delta Theta’s Brian Fraser served as president of the Michigan Beta Chapter, according to a statement from the fraternity.

According to the fraternity, he was a leader and a close friend to his brothers, the Greek community, and the others he engaged with on campus.

The statement states, “Phi Delta Theta extends its sincere condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian during this time of sorrow.”

According to university police, Fraser was a sophomore from the Detroit-area town of Grosse Pointe.

Advertisement

According to district superintendent Jon Dean, he received his high school diploma from Grosse Pointe South in 2021.

Arielle Anderson

Advertisement

According to university police, Anderson, a junior at Michigan State, was also from Grosse Point.

Dean claims that she graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021.

“How is it possible that this happened in the first place, an act of senseless violence that has no place in our society and in particular no place in school?” Dean said. “But then, it touched our community not once, but twice.”

Five more people were critically hurt.

Advertisement

Dr. Denny Martin, interim president and chief medical officer at Sparrow Hospital, said on Tuesday that four of the five students hurt in the incident required surgery and some emergency attention.

Without getting into the specifics of their wounds, he told CNN’s Kate Bolduan that a team of several anesthesiologists, trauma surgeons, general surgeons, cardiothoracic surgeons, and a neurosurgery team were required to address the full complexity of the wounds.

According to him, one injured student “did not require immediate surgical intervention” and was instead taken straight to the intensive care unit.

Martin stated that it is still too early to predict how they would fare in the long run.

Martin stated, “Trauma and critical care teams here are taking care of them all. Although it’s still early in their recuperation from this incident, some people are in a more critical condition than others.

Also Read Three dead and 5 students were injured at Michigan State University shooting A shooter started firing on the Michigan State University (MSU) campus. The...