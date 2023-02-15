Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine

Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Kyiv's invitation to US Vice President Joe...
The EU’s top diplomat has urged Ukraine‘s allies to “deliver as many tanks as possible as soon as possible.”
In an interview with Germany’s Phoenix broadcaster on Wednesday, Josep Borrell said it would be “disappointing” if these countries did not “follow suit” after “pointing the finger at Germany for not doing anything.”
The EU’s top foreign policy official emphasized Ukraine‘s need for “all the tanks” that countries could possibly release.
“We need these tanks, Ukraine needs them, all the tanks you can release. We need to support Ukraine and somehow make this happen,” Borrell said.
“We have to demand a response. I know there are hundreds of tanks in the EU armies, some of them need to be refurbished, but then you have to do it, and do it quickly because in the spring, it will be too late,” he added.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.