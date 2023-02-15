Advertisement
date 2023-02-15
  • Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine

  • The EU’s top diplomat has urged Ukraine’s allies to “deliver as many tanks as soon as possible.
  • We need these tanks, Ukraine needs them, all the tanks you can release.
  • Josep Borrell said it would be “disappointing” if these countries did not “follow suit.”
The EU’s top diplomat has urged Ukraine‘s allies to “deliver as many tanks as possible as soon as possible.”

In an interview with Germany’s Phoenix broadcaster on Wednesday, Josep Borrell said it would be “disappointing” if these countries did not “follow suit” after “pointing the finger at Germany for not doing anything.”

The EU’s top foreign policy official emphasized Ukraine‘s need for “all the tanks” that countries could possibly release.

“We need these tanks, Ukraine needs them, all the tanks you can release. We need to support Ukraine and somehow make this happen,” Borrell said.

“We have to demand a response. I know there are hundreds of tanks in the EU armies, some of them need to be refurbished, but then you have to do it, and do it quickly because in the spring, it will be too late,” he added.

