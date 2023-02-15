Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine

The EU’s top diplomat has urged Ukraine’s allies to “deliver as many tanks as soon as possible.

We need these tanks, Ukraine needs them, all the tanks you can release.

Josep Borrell said it would be “disappointing” if these countries did not “follow suit.”

In an interview with Germany’s Phoenix broadcaster on Wednesday, Josep Borrell said it would be “disappointing” if these countries did not “follow suit” after “pointing the finger at Germany for not doing anything.”

The EU’s top foreign policy official emphasized Ukraine‘s need for “all the tanks” that countries could possibly release.

“We have to demand a response. I know there are hundreds of tanks in the EU armies, some of them need to be refurbished, but then you have to do it, and do it quickly because in the spring, it will be too late,” he added.

