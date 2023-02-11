Toronto Mayor John Tory resigns after he admits affair with younger staff

Toronto Mayor John Tory abruptly announced his resignation after he admits his affair.

Tory acknowledged the connection and stated that it had ended earlier this year.

He apologized to the people of Toronto and apologized to his wife, Barb, and family.

Shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper revealed that he had an affair with a considerably younger staff worker, Toronto Mayor John Tory abruptly announced his resignation on Friday.

In a statement announcing his departure, Tory, 68, acknowledged the connection and stated that it had ended earlier this year and the worker had departed city hall.

Tory omitted to mention the employee’s name. The Star reported that the lady was a 31-year-old mayoral advisor, citing anonymous sources.

“I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions,” Tory said.

“Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb, and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else,” he said.

The partnership, according to Tory, started during the Covid-19 pandemic and “ended by mutual consent earlier this year.”

In order to facilitate a smooth transition to a new government, he promised to engage with city staff and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvey.

“I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more. I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well,” Tory said.

