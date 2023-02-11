Toronto Mayor John Tory resigns over an affair with an ex-staffer

The mayor of Toronto confesses to having a connection with a former staff member.

Mr. Tory apologizes unreservedly to the people of Toronto.

The mayor of Toronto, Canada, resigned unexpectedly after confessing to having a connection with a former staff member.

John Tory made the statement immediately after the Toronto Star revealed that he had an affair with the 31-year-old lady, whom he did not name.

He said the affair started during the Covid-19 pandemic and was “ended mutually by consent this year”.

The 68-year-old called the relationship “a serious error in judgment.”

In a statement, Mr. Tory said: “I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions.

“Most of all, I apologize to my wife, Barb, and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else,” he added.

Mr. Tory stated that he will work with city employees and deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure a smooth transition to a new administration.

He added: “I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more.

“I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well.”

He was elected in December 2014 after defeating Doug Ford and Olivia Chow in the election.

Mr. Tory was re-elected in 2018 and won a third term four years later.

A by-election will be held at a later date to decide Mr. Tory’s elected replacement.

