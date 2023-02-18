Advertisement
  Turkey discovers a fresh survivor roughly 12 days after the earthquake
Turkey discovers a fresh survivor roughly 12 days after the earthquake

Articles
  Turkish rescuers retrieved a 45-year-old man from the rubble on Friday
  Rescuers were shown on social media cautiously dragging a stretcher.
  He was quickly loaded into an ambulance and driven away.
Turkey: Turkish rescuers retrieved a 45-year-old man from the rubble on Friday, some 12 days after a massive earthquake killed tens of thousands.

Despite being trapped under the wreckage for so long in frigid conditions, teams have been finding survivors all week, though their numbers have plummeted to just a handful in recent days.

Hakan Yasinoglu, the guy, was rescued 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck Hatay, a southern province near the Syrian border.

Rescuers were shown on social media cautiously dragging a stretcher containing the victim through the wreckage of a destroyed structure.

To avoid a fall, he was fastened to the stretcher and wrapped in a golden thermal jacket.

He was quickly loaded into an ambulance and driven away.

His face was obscured, and unlike earlier late-night rescues, where teams rejoiced or clapped, the attitude on the ground appeared solemn.

Three more individuals, including a 14-year-old kid, were rescued late Thursday and early Friday, with the search at certain locations ongoing around the clock.

On Friday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay indicated that rescue efforts in the region were still ongoing at less than 200 locations.

The earthquake killed around 41,000 people in Turkey and Syria, injured tens of thousands more, and left millions homeless in cold temperatures.

The earthquake hit 11 provinces in Turkey. Rescue activities in three provinces, Adana, Kilis, and Sanliurfa, have been finished, according to Turkish officials.

