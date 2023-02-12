Turkey earthquake death toll exceeds 33,000

Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief
According to officials and medics, 24,617 persons were killed in Turkey. 3,574...
The dead toll from Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 33,181, according to the most recent statistics.
Turkey’s death toll now stands at 29,605, according to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM.
A total of 3,576 people have died in Syria, including 2,168 in rebel-held territory in the northwest, according to the civil defense organization “White Helmets,” and 1,408 in areas under government control, according to Syrian official media on Saturday, which cited the health ministry.
The White Helmets, who on Friday declared the end of their search and rescue efforts, informed Media on Saturday that they anticipate there to be far more fatalities.
