  • News
  • World
  • Turkey earthquake death toll exceeds 33,000
Turkey earthquake death toll exceeds 33,000

Turkey earthquake death toll exceeds 33,000

  • The death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 33,181.
  • With 29,605 in Turkey and 3,576 in Syria.
  • Including 2,168 in rebel-held territory and 1,408 in government control.
The dead toll from Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 33,181, according to the most recent statistics.

Turkey’s death toll now stands at 29,605, according to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM.

A total of 3,576 people have died in Syria, including 2,168 in rebel-held territory in the northwest, according to the civil defense organization “White Helmets,” and 1,408 in areas under government control, according to Syrian official media on Saturday, which cited the health ministry.

The White Helmets, who on Friday declared the end of their search and rescue efforts, informed Media on Saturday that they anticipate there to be far more fatalities.

