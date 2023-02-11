Turkey earthquakes death toll exceeds 25,000

The White Helmets estimates that 3,553 people have died in Syria.

More than 25,000 people have died as a result of catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the number of fatalities in Turkey has increased to 21,848.

Speaking on Saturday in Sanliurfa, Turkey’s southeast, Erdogan stated that 80,104 people had been hurt.

The White Helmets civil defense organization estimates that 3,553 people have died in Syria overall, including 2,166 in the northwest rebel-held regions.

According to Syrian official media, 1,387 people have died in areas of Syria that are under the authority of the government.

5,273 persons have been injured in Syria overall throughout all affected areas, 2,326 of whom are in government-controlled areas and 2,950 of whom are in rebel-held areas.

