Turkey makes 113 arrests linked to building collapse probe

Turkey has ordered the detention of 113 people linked to the collapse.

Erdogan’s government has been accused of failing to enforce construction codes.

And misusing special fees to strengthen buildings.

After ordering the detention of 113 people, Turkey has resolved to properly investigate anyone accused of being accountable for the structures’ collapse during earthquakes.

The collapse of some of the thousands of structures that were levelled in the 10 provinces devastated by the quakes on Monday has been linked to 131 suspects, according to Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay, who spoke late on Saturday.

“Detention orders have been issued for 113 of them,” Oktay told reporters in a briefing.

“We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries.”

In the meantime, Turkey’s justice minister has vowed to hold those accountable accountable, and prosecutors have started collecting samples from buildings to serve as proof of the building materials.

Although the earthquakes were strong, the magnitude of the damage is being attributed to poor construction by victims, professionals, and citizens across Turkey.

According to the assessment of more than 170,000 properties, the region’s 24,921 structures had either fallen or suffered severe damage, according to Environment Minister Murat Kurum.

Six days after the catastrophe, which had affected Turkey and sections of Syria, rescuers were still searching for survivors amid the wreckage. Over 29,000 people have died, and more are certain to follow.

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under fire from opposition parties for allegedly failing to enforce construction codes and misusing special fees that were imposed in the wake of the last significant earthquake in 1999 to strengthen buildings.

According to the state-owned Anadolu news agency, state prosecutors in Adana demanded the arrest of 62 persons as part of a probe into collapsed structures, while prosecutors in Diyarbakir wanted the arrest of 33 people for the same reason.

According to the report, four people were detained in Osmaniye and eight in Sanliurfa in connection with the destruction of structures that were thought to have flaws, such as columns being removed.

As he was about to board an aircraft for Montenegro on Friday night, the developer of one residential complex that collapsed in Antakya was detained by police at Istanbul Airport.

On Saturday, a formal arrest was made.

The 249 apartments in the upscale, 12-story residential building were finished ten years ago. Information regarding the casualties in that building was unavailable.

According to Anadolu, the accused guy admitted to prosecutors that he did not know why the complex collapsed and that his wish to travel to Montenegro had nothing to do with it.

“We fulfilled all procedures set out in legislation,” he was quoted by Anadolu as saying. “All licenses were obtained.”

Erdogan previously recognised that the considerable damage made the early response difficult.

According to him, the worst-affected area had a diameter of 500 km (310 miles) and was populated by 13.5 million people.

