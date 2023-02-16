Two dead as zinc mine in Australia collapsed

Two miners who went missing after a mine collapsed in Australia have died.

They fell 25 metres into a void, along with their utility vehicle, a drill rig, and the drill rig operator.

The drill rig operator escaped and raised the alarm before being treated for minor injuries.

Dylan Langridge, 33, and Trevor Davis, 36, were driving 125m (410ft) underground in Queensland’s Dugald River mine on Wednesday when the ground gave way, according to local media.

Perenti, the global mining company that employed Mr Langridge and Mr Davis, said the bodies were discovered after a “significant” search operation at the mine near Cloncurry.

This is a devastating outcome and I want to extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of Trevor and Dylan, both of whom should have come home safely from work yesterday," chief executive Mark Nowell said on Thursday.

The two men were reported to be “fly-in, fly-out workers”, a common practise in parts of Australia where staff are flown temporarily to remote work sites.

Mr Langridge will join Barminco, a Perenti company, in March 2020, according to Perenti. Later that year, he started working at the Dugald River mine. Mr Davis had been working at the mine since November 2021, having joined the company a year before. Both worked as charge-up operators, which usually entails handling explosives and preparing blast zones for mining.