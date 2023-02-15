Advertisement
  • Two pedestrians and a motorcyclist killed in separate incidents on Northern Ireland
Two pedestrians and a motorcyclist were killed in separate incidents on Northern Ireland’s roads.

Michaela Curran, 35, died after being hit by a vehicle at Bishops Brae in Downpatrick, County Down, around 14:30 GMT.

Her husband and three children, according to police, were devastated by her death.

A man in his 40s was also killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the Randalstown Road in Antrim shortly after 22:00.

A man in his 70s died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision on the Bann Road in Ballymoney, according to police.

Officers added that the incident occurred around 18:25.

All roads that were closed as a result of the police response have since reopened.

