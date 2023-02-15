Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey

Articles
Advertisement
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey

Advertisement
  • Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey.
  • Both have been charged and will appear in Chester Magistrates’ Court later.
  • Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, died at the scene despite the fact that emergency services were called.
Advertisement

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey, 16 years old.

Following the death of the transgender teen, a 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh were arrested.

Both have been charged, according to police, and will appear in Chester Magistrates’ Court later.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the public discovered Brianna with serious injuries on a pathway in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, died at the scene despite the fact that emergency services were called.

Candlelight vigils were held Tuesday evening at St George’s Hall in Liverpool and College Green in Bristol.

Advertisement

In the coming days, more vigils will be held across the country.

The charges come after Brianna’s family paid tribute, describing her as a “larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her”.

In a statement, the family said: “Brianna was beautiful, witty, and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless, and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.”

Advertisement

Emma Mills, headteacher at Brianna’s school Birchwood Community High School, said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many, and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

Also Read

Two teenagers charges with murder in south-east London
Two teenagers charges with murder in south-east London

Kalabe Legesse, 29, was stabbed in Peckham Rye Park and Common. Nah'shun...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
British man Jonathan Shenkin, who died in Ukraine tributes as 'hero'
British man Jonathan Shenkin, who died in Ukraine tributes as 'hero'
Four arrested in United States in connection of assassination of Haitian President
Four arrested in United States in connection of assassination of Haitian President
Scottish Nicola Sturgeon steps down after eight years
Scottish Nicola Sturgeon steps down after eight years
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story