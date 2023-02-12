UAE foreign minister meets with Syrian president

Advertisement
  • The foreign minister of the UAE met with Syrian President in Damascus.
  • To discuss the effects of the earthquake.
  • He expressed his condolences and wished the injured a quick recovery.
The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday in Damascus.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the foreign minister of the UAE, arrived in the nation to talk about the effects of the tragic earthquake, according to SANA.

Assad hailed bin Zayed for the UAE’s assistance and noted that it was among the first nations to send search and rescue personnel along with humanitarian aid.

Bin Zayed reiterated the UAE’s solidarity while offering his profound sympathies to the relatives of the deceased and wishing the injured a quick recovery.

After the meeting with Assad, he went to the earthquake-affected areas and learned about the rescue operations being carried out by Emirati teams, according to state news agency.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the UAE for providing relief. And humanitarian...

