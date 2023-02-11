President Joe Biden prepares to visit Poland from February 20-22.

Russian missiles target power plants across Ukraine as US Vice President Joe Biden prepares to visit Poland from February 20-22 to demonstrate support for Kyiv ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s offensive, which is currently in its 353rd day.

We still have to work to get the arms we need — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that while touring European capitals, Ukraine obtained vital understandings and “good signals,” but that more work was required to obtain the weaponry his country need.

“London, Paris, and Brussels have all heard me speak about how to enhance our military in recent days. There are major understandings, and we have gotten positive indications “Zelenskyy stated in a new video address.

“This relates to long-range missiles and tanks, as well as the next stage of our collaboration — fighter planes. However, we must continue to work on this.”

It was up to Ukrainians to “translate everything that was discussed and agreed into concrete supplies, concrete paperwork, and concrete new avenues of collaboration,” he said.

