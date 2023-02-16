Ukrainian power company workers injured in airstrikes on a city in the Kharkiv region

Six Ukrainian power company repair workers were injured in Russian airstrikes on the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region on Wednesday, according to regional authorities.

“The injured are specialists who were carrying out repair work on communication lines,” the head of the Kharkiv region military administration, Oleh Synehubov, said in a Telegram post. “The building of one of the enterprises and a private house were also damaged.”

One of the men, a regional power company employee from Kharkiv, was hospitalised with a blast injury. According to Synehubov, the injured workers range in age from 30 to 65.

Later that day, another attack on Vovchansk left one civilian wounded with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Synehubov.

According to Synehubov, massive shelling and an airstrike in the city earlier this week damaged 13 residential buildings and the national police building.

