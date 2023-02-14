Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • US FAA forms safety review team following multiple near miss incidents
US FAA forms safety review team following multiple near miss incidents

US FAA forms safety review team following multiple near miss incidents

Articles
Advertisement
US FAA forms safety review team following multiple near miss incidents

US FAA forms safety review team following multiple near miss incidents

Advertisement
  • FAA decided to establish a safety review team.
  • The committee is being formed to assess the US aerospace system’s structure.
  • FAA will conduct a safety conference in March.
Advertisement

Following multiple recent near-miss accidents that prompted concerns about the American aviation system, the acting director of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is establishing a safety review team.

According to reports, acting Aviation Administrator Billy Nolen stated that he is “forming a safety review team to examine the US aerospace system’s structure, culture, processes, systems, and integration of safety efforts.”

In order to determine what further steps “the aviation community needs to take to maintain our safety record,” the FAA will conduct a safety conference in March.

A group of executives in general and commercial aviation, labor partners, and others “will examine which mitigations are working and why others appear to be not as effective as they once were,” according to Nolen, who is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Also Read

FAA launches investigation after 2 planes collide on JFK runway
FAA launches investigation after 2 planes collide on JFK runway

The two aircraft were sharing the same runway as one was set...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story