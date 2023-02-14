US FAA forms safety review team following multiple near miss incidents

FAA decided to establish a safety review team.

The committee is being formed to assess the US aerospace system’s structure.

FAA will conduct a safety conference in March.

Following multiple recent near-miss accidents that prompted concerns about the American aviation system, the acting director of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is establishing a safety review team.

According to reports, acting Aviation Administrator Billy Nolen stated that he is “forming a safety review team to examine the US aerospace system’s structure, culture, processes, systems, and integration of safety efforts.”

In order to determine what further steps “the aviation community needs to take to maintain our safety record,” the FAA will conduct a safety conference in March.

A group of executives in general and commercial aviation, labor partners, and others “will examine which mitigations are working and why others appear to be not as effective as they once were,” according to Nolen, who is scheduled to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

