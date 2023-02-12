US: Latest flying objects shot down likely balloons

The US believes two objects shot down were Chinese spy balloons.

And both Canadian and US planes were dispatched to investigate.

The US has revealed that spy balloons have been in use for years.

The US thinks the flying objects fired down over North American airspace on Friday and Saturday were balloons.

Since the military destroyed a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month, Washington has been on high alert.

While Mr. Schumer did not expressly state that the two most recent items were Chinese, he did claim that Beijing was presumably utilizing a “crew of balloons” that had “probably gone all over the world” in an interview with Media on Sunday.

In the previous week, three objects were shot down over North America.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, stated that the most recent object was destroyed on Saturday over the Yukon region of western Canada.

In order to follow the object, which Mr. Trudeau claimed had “violated Canadian airspace,” both Canadian and US planes were dispatched. A US F-22 fighter plane eliminated it.

On Sunday, Mr. Trudeau said there was still “much to know” and that recovery teams were searching the area for the missing object.

Separately, on Friday, an object the size of a small car was shot down by American forces off the coast of Alaska.

On February 4, it took place barely seven days after the US blew up a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic.

Mr. Schumer made the implication that the spy balloons had been in use for years and that Congress should look into why it took the US so long to learn about them.

“The bottom line is, until a few months ago we didn’t know of these balloons – our intelligence and our military didn’t know,” he said.

Mr Schumer, who said he had been briefed by national security adviser Jake Sullivan, said the two latest objects were smaller than the first balloon.

Asked whether China would have to shut down any surveillance program using balloons, he said Beijing had been “humiliated”.

“I think the Chinese were caught lying, and it’s a real step back for them… they look really bad,” he said.

“They’re not just doing the United States, this is a crew of balloons… they’ve probably been all over the world,” he added.

China has not yet responded to Mr. Schumer’s remarks, but it has stated that the first suspected surveillance balloon, which first entered US airspace on January 28, was a weather gadget that went awry instead of being used for eavesdropping.

The White House, which was in contact with Canada, said in a statement that the latest object had been tracked and watched for 24 hours in reference to Saturday’s attempts to destroy it.

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of their militaries, President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau authorised it to be taken down,” it said.

“The leaders discussed the importance of recovering the object in order to determine more details on its purpose or origin.”

The US Department of Defense provided additional information regarding the mission to shoot down the item, confirming that two F-22 jets took off from a military base in Anchorage, Alaska, and the object was destroyed using an AIM 9X missile.

Weather conditions are complicating ongoing efforts to locate and recover Friday’s item close to the Alaskan town of Deadhorse.

