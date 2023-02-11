WHO chief arrives in Aleppo on plane carrying aids

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Aleppo. with humanitarian aid.

And $290,000 worth of trauma emergency and surgical kits.

A second flight is due to arrive in Syria on Sunday.

The director-general of the World Health Organization arrived on Saturday in the earthquake-stricken city of Aleppo.

In collaboration with Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took off from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport early on Saturday morning.

On a flight carrying humanitarian aid and more than $290,000 worth of trauma emergency and surgical kits, the IHC reported to Media.

The assistance cargo was a “scaling up,” according to Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Emergencies Program, who boarded the plane alongside Ghebreyesus, on Friday, according to Media.

“We have a system that we’ll scale up. We have prepositioned supplies in country, where we have national warehouses,” Ryan said, adding that the IHC in Dubai will act as a “backup” logistics center.

“We’ve got 141 local partners in the areas that are controlled by the government. We’ve been working there for 10 years using the Bab al-Hawa crossing point,” Ryan said.

“The problem has been the Bab al-Hawa crossing has been compromised by the earthquake itself,” Ryan said.

A second flight is due to arrive in Syria on Sunday with “37 metric tones of emergency health supplies to reach 300 000 people,” according to the WHO.

