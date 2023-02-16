Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Woman charged in attempting to kill three children in Huddersfield
Woman charged in attempting to kill three children in Huddersfield

Woman charged in attempting to kill three children in Huddersfield

Articles
Advertisement
Woman charged in attempting to kill three children in Huddersfield

Woman charged in attempting to kill three children in Huddersfield

Advertisement
  • Woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder three children.
  • 34-year-old woman was also injured and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.
  • She appeared in Leeds Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.
Advertisement

A woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder three children at a Huddersfield home.

On February 6, a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy, and a three-month-old baby boy were discovered with serious stab wounds at a house on Walpole Road.

A 34-year-old woman was also injured and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

On Monday, she appeared in Leeds Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Leeds Crown Court on February 21.

The three children were treated at Leeds General Infirmary for their injuries and are currently recovering.

Advertisement

The two-year-old boy was the most seriously hurt, while the three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Also Read

Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of Brianna...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Three women and two children have been rescued from the wreckage in Turkey, aid arrived in Syria
Three women and two children have been rescued from the wreckage in Turkey, aid arrived in Syria
Chinese balloon destined for Hawaii was blown off track, US official says
Chinese balloon destined for Hawaii was blown off track, US official says
NORAD intercepts Russian planes near Alaska
NORAD intercepts Russian planes near Alaska
Ukraine War: Russian migrants forced to serve in Putin's war
Ukraine War: Russian migrants forced to serve in Putin's war
Ukraine war: Inside a POW camp for Russians
Ukraine war: Inside a POW camp for Russians
Half of Cameroon is under jeopardy from Sahara dust storm
Half of Cameroon is under jeopardy from Sahara dust storm
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story