Woman charged in attempting to kill three children in Huddersfield

Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the death of Brianna...
A woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder three children at a Huddersfield home.
On February 6, a four-year-old girl, a two-year-old boy, and a three-month-old baby boy were discovered with serious stab wounds at a house on Walpole Road.
A 34-year-old woman was also injured and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.
On Monday, she appeared in Leeds Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.
The woman is scheduled to appear in Leeds Crown Court on February 21.
The three children were treated at Leeds General Infirmary for their injuries and are currently recovering.
The two-year-old boy was the most seriously hurt, while the three-month-old baby and four-year-old girl were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
