Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Kyiv’s invitation to US Vice President Joe Biden.

I think he will be happy to visit Ukraine if he has the opportunity.

“The US president will travel to Poland next week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Kyiv’s invitation to US President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine on Wednesday.

When asked if he plans to meet with President Trump anytime soon, Zelensky replied,”President Biden and I meet occasionally. You know that we have invited the President. I think he will be happy to visit Ukraine if he has the opportunity. That would be an important signal to support our nation.”

“Nevertheless, today there are various means of communication with the President of the United States,” Zelensky added. “We are grateful to them for their great help.”

The US president will travel to Poland next week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the White House, he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and other regional leaders. He’ll speak before the official anniversary on February 24.

Also Read Joe Biden rules out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine Joe Biden has decided against sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Despite...

Advertisement